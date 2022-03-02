BTS ARMY, we are back with another BTS X Bollywood edit today. An ARMY page shared a fun video edit featuring BTS' Golden Maknae Jungkook which we thought should be shared with y'all as it deserves to be seen. The BTS fan page with the handle name 'bts.love.unlimited' has made an amazing edit that features Jungkook's recent footwork video. It has been synced with and starrer song Tharki Chokro from PK. We don't need to tell y'all about the amazing dancing skills of Jungkook, y'all know it already. But we do have to mention and praise the way the ARMY has synced the song with the video. ARM, you are truly talented. Check out Jungkook, Taesung grooving to Tharki Chokro edit in the video below: Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's secret marriage to Sidharth Malhotra’s affair- 7 MOST ridiculous Bollywood rumours that set the gossip mills on fire

Isn't the video amazing? Jungkook and Taesung are oozing swag and how! Ever imagined hip-hop footwork on a Swaroop Khan number and one of the biggest K-pop idols grooving on the same? Only Indian BTS ARMY can make it possible. Coming back to the video, the OG one was shared by the Permission To Dance crooner a couple of days ago. ARMY went wild about the same. Despite the fact that, through his hard work, Jungkook accomplishes every task with perfection, Jungkook captioned the video saying, he would work harder next time. That's BTS' Golden Maknae for you, always trying to better and find scope for improvement. It seems Jungkook has been taking training from Taesung at Higgs Studio. JK had shared a couple of pictures from the studio earlier.

In other news, Last month, BTS' webtoon 7 Fates Chakho's OST Stay Alive was released. It was produced by BTS member Suga aka Min Yoongi produced it. Jungkook lent his mellifluous vocals to the song. Yesterday, Suga came live on VLive and heaped praises on Jungkook saying that he had done a tremendous job on Stay Alive. When your hyung says it, JK, you listen! Teehee. Anyhoo, how did you like the BTS Jungkook X Tharki Chokro edit? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life.