Bangtan Boys are enjoying their time off and growing popularity on Instagram side-by-side these days. And ARMY is having fun with seeing the boys so active on the social media app. However, it hasn't stopped ARMY from being creative. BTS ARMY's creative juices keep flowing and boy, oh boy, some of the fan edits are something worth watching. We came across one such fan edit where BTS X Bollywood collaboration happened. Of course, in ARMY's world. Coming to the video, it's an old video when BTS had been rehearsing for their Festa performance back in 2015. And ARMY spun it with the audio mix of and ' starrer Tip Tip Barsa Pani from . In the video, the Bangtan Boys ooze swag with the hook music and right from their steps to their swag match the beats of the iconic Bollywood number.

In the short clip, out of the 7 members of BTS, six are paired together, which are J-Hope (Jung Hosoek) and Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jin (Kim Seokjin), RM (Kim Namjoon) and Jungkook (Keon Jungkook). There's a segment wherein the boys are seemingly romancing each other, though embarrassed. Suga, meanwhile, is rapping his heart away. The verse match the video so well that we thought, it should be shared with ARMY for sure. So, check out BTS X Katrina Kaif's Tip Tip Barsa Paani video below:

How did you like it ARMY? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.

Meanwhile, in the latest news, V aka Kim Taehyung has created a Guinness World Record of being the fastest artist/individual to gain 1 million and 10 million followers on Instagram. Since ARMY is trending 'Congratulations Kim Taehyung', 'World Record Holder V,' and more on Twitter. Currently, the boys are up 20 million followers each already and it continues to rise. BTS is only following Hybe aka Big Hit official and each other on Instagram. They have kept the comments section off.