BTS members V, Jimin, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM and Jungkook dancing to Indian songs is nothing new. ARMY makes edited videos in which they make their favourite K-pop band members dance on Bollywood and South songs. Today, starrer Valimai has hit the big screens and we came across a video in which V, Jimin, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, and Jungkook are dancing on Valimai's song Naanga Vera Maari. The track was released last year in August, and till now, it has received 45 million views. Check out the video below…

Well, we must say that whoever has edited this video has done a good job because if not all, some steps are perfectly matching to the Tamil song. This is not the first time ARMY has made a video in which BTS members are dancing to a South song. Earlier, V, Jimin, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, and Jungkook have also showcased their dance moves on songs like Saami Saami, Oo Antava, and many more.

Talking about Valimai, the film, which also stars and Kartikeya Gummakonda, has received a mixed response from the critics but fans of Ajith Kumar are loving the film. This morning, Huma went to watch the film in a theatre in Chennai first day first show. The actress had shared a video on Instagram in which she showed how much fans are excited to watch the film.

She captioned the video as, "FIrst Day First Show #Valimai Show is about to start … madness .. love .. gratitude Magic of single screen theatre." The actress was accompanied by the film's producer, , and her co-star Kartikeya. Check out the video below…