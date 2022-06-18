BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook interacted with the Weverse Magazine. Out of the aforementioned ones, only RM's interview now remains to be released as Jimin aka Park Jimin of BTS' interview has been released today. Chimchim aka the Yet To Come singer's cover picture for the online magazine is oh so hot! Also Read - WHAT! Meet BTS Jimin's Philippines doppelganger that leaves netizens confused with his uncanny resemblance
Jimin's Magazine Feature Picture
BTS' Jimin looks deadly handsome as he went Salman Khan-style bare body and just wore a loose jacket and pants. Usually known to be very shy, Jimin can switch personalities as a BTS member. She can switch on the sexy, cutie, lovely charm like a pro and we are absolutely in love with every side of Baby Mochi. The floral printed jacket comes with a hood. BTS' Jimin is also seen wearing some neckpieces and earrings.
Jimin's shirtless picture opens thirst trap
For days now, ever since ARMY membership merch box 8's preview poster photo surfaced online, BTS ARMY has been going berserk over pictures of the vocal line Jin aka Kim Seokjin, V aka Kim Taehyung, Jimin aka Park Jimin and Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook. They have slightly open chests as per their outfits. But not like Jimin. It's like Jimin from the initial days where he openly flaunted his abs without being shy. And finally, they have been treated to Jimin's shirtless pictures again. Obviously, it's a thirst trap for all the ARMY's check out their reactions here:
Jimin opens up on showcasing his raw side in BTS Chapter 2
Talking about BTS focusing a little more on the solo projects as well as their chapter 2 begins, Jimin has some plans too. In an interview with Weverse, Jimin shared that he wants to show his raw side to the ARMY. The With You singer adds that it includes a mature side of him as well. Jimin wants to show his real side or something closer to his real self which he describes as personal rawness. Jimin said that the older members have already expressed their different personalities with their mixtapes and now, he wants to do something similar.
