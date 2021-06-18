BTS: You won't believe what were the dream jobs of Jimin, V and other members before they became global sensations

Well, it has happened almost to everyone of us, where we had thought of becoming someone and landed up becoming something completely different. In a recent interaction, BTS aka Bangtan Boys revealed about their dream jobs they would have pursued, if they wouldn't have become a global phenomenon. During an interaction with SBS 8pm News, the septet revealed about their dream occupations, which were quite surprising. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – BTS fever grips Mouni Roy; Salman Khan to star in his first-ever biopic?

Starting with Jimin, the performer always wanted to be a cop as he said, "Since I was in 9th grade, I was torn between doing 2 things. It was either become a policeman, or perform on stage. If there wasn't as big of a chance for me to become a singer, my dream of becoming a policeman would have been even bigger." On the other hand, V wanted to follow his father's footsteps as he asserted, "I wanted to be someone just like my father. I also learned an instrument for a bit, I learned the saxophone for 3 years, but I haven't practiced it for 8 years now. Maybe I would have become a saxophonist."

?Billboard #Hot100 No.1 x 3? '3주 연속 빌보드 1위' 라는 믿기지 않은 대기록을 만들어주신 아미 여러분 정말 감사합니다 ??? YES! #BTS_Butter is on top of the chart for three weeks in a row. Thanks #BTSARMY ???#Got_ARMY_Behind_Us https://t.co/UKX7F2RRZA — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) June 14, 2021

Well, J-Hope wanted to become a tennis player as he enthusiastically said, "In my case, I've liked tennis since I was in elementary school, so maybe if I didn't follow my dream to become a singer, I would be a tennis player. A really cool tennis player like Chung Hyeon." Talking about Suga, he would have loved to be a show host. "I originally entered Big Hit Entertainment as a producer. If I wasn't going to be a producer either, I would be an anchor, for 8pm News. I would be sitting where you (the anchor) are right now," said Suga. Well, we are are more than happy to see them as performers and winning our hearts with their amazing skills.