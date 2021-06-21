BTS: You’ll be zapped to know about the most expensive things owned by Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope and more

BTS aka Bangtan Boys recently released a new single, Butter and it is broken many records. BTS is one of the most popular bands. It seems they are also one of the richest if we go by their possessions. They own some swanky vehicles, lavish homes and many other things. Here’s a look. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung's #Taechwita memes reach Bollywood; Shah Rukh Khan's DDLJ, Mohabbatein, Kabir Singh get hilarious spin

Jimin

Did you know that for a live stream once, Jimin reportedly wore an outfit worth Rs 1,65,676? His shirt jacket cost $1,450 and his slippers from Gucci were worth $790. According to reports the singer also recently bought an apartment in South Korea's Nine One Hannam apparently worth $5.7 million.

RM

It's believed that with Jimin, RM too became the owner of an apartment in the same locality. They are now neighbours with people like BigBang's G-Dragon, Jun Ji-Hyun and more. Apparently, he also owns another apartment in Hannam The Hill for worth $4 million which he has gifted to his parents.

J-Hope

J-Hope recently wore a jacket over Rs 2,65,000. He teamed it up with a silk shirt that costs another Rs 58,000 (approximately).

Jin

Jin is a big-time sports car fan and has a ‘rich’ collection. He has been spotted in a Porsche Panamera GTS or Turbo and also rides a Lamborghini Aventador S costing $522,000.

Jungkook

Like RM and Jimin, Jungkook also seems to be a real estate lover. According to reports, he owns a home worth Rs 51.4 crore in Itaewon, South Korea.

V

For a performance, V wore a floral diamond choker from Gucci. According to reports, it costs around $30,000 which is roughly Rs 21,75,600.

Suga

The singer is fond of expensive clothes. He also likes shoes and owns some from bands like New Balance, Gucci and Balenciaga too.

What do you think of their possessions?