BTS left everyone amazed once again with their profound speech at the United Nations General Assembly. This is their second one at the coveted venue. They also delivered a performance on Permission To Dance on the premises of the world organization. While all the members stood out with their heartfelt, deep and insightful speeches on how they perceive the youth of today, Jimin's moments have gone viral. He has been trending with as much as 7-8 hashtags since yesterday. The handsome singer-dancer from Busan had a moment of nervousness while delivering his speech. Quickly, he took a deep breath and continued. His gesture proved that despite being a performer and world celeb, he is also humane. ARMY believes that he gave them a lesson to take things easy when he regrouped himself after that awkward moment at a venue as big as the UN. Also Read - BTS' speech at the UN General Assembly: 10 inspiring quotes about hope, future, climate change and others that will enlighten ARMYs worldwide

His moment with Amina J Mohammed, UN Deputy Secretary General has also gone viral. We can see that Jimin is in front of her holding his heart after delivering that speech. The Nigerian diplomat gives him a fist bump as a sign of encouragement. It is such a tender reassuring gesture from the gracious lady towards the young man. Jimin also told Melissa Fleming, the Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications that he was nervous and literally shaking. She told him that she found it hard to believe, but that proved that he too was human. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS to be the speakers at UNGA, Bella Hadid makes sweetest birth wish for niece and more

He thanked ARMY for making it possible for them to come to the UN once again. The young man spoke about how young people are working hard to discover possibilities for one another in this pandemic. Surely, BTS deserves a huge round of applause for its right messaging in this conflicted world. Also Read - BTS: The members are UNstoppable as they perform Permission to Dance at UN General Assembly – watch video