BTS are present at The Fact Music Awards 2022. Last year, they created a sensation on social media when they performed on the stage of the awards. This time, three groups, BTS, PSY and Stray Kids could not attend the red carpet of The Fact Music Awards 2022. They came straight for the event. Well, BTS has won the Fannstar Award while Kim Seokjin aka Jin has also won in a similar category for his songs, Yours and Super Tuna. Given how funny the boys are, they carried Kim Seokjin aka Jin on stage. He was carried on the shoulders of Jimin and Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope. BTS leader Kim Namjoon aka RM and Jungkook escorted them acting like bodyguards. Kim Taehyung aka V also acted as part of the entourage while SUGA aka Min Yoongi brought up the rear. Take a look at the epic video...

The video is so similar to how BTS reacted when SUGA aka Min Yoongi won an award for So Far Away, the song he composed with Suran. That moment is also an epic one in BTS ARMY history. Fans cannot get over this clip of eldest hyung Kim Seokjin making a grand entry on the stage of The Fact Music Awards 2022.

WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH KIM SEOKJIN ?❤️

Gonna watch this video every single day for the rest of my life ? JIN FIRST TMA AWARD#TMAChoiceWinnerJin#Yours_Jin #SuperTuna_Jin #BTSJINpic.twitter.com/0gdXkfEZrB — Mapler Seokjin Galaxy ?¹⁰³ ???¹¹¹ (@Seokjinniesland) October 8, 2022

BTS CARRYING SEOKJIN ON THEIR SHOULDERS FOR HIS SOLO AWARD?!?!!!!!!

GAWDDDD,I FINALLY GOT TO SEE THE MOMENT I WAS WAITING FOR???? • #BTSOnTMA2022pic.twitter.com/6XXd11bcUk — دیجا (@deejasays) October 8, 2022

[INFO] Announcer when they are presenting the award to Kim Seokjin: ?️: The eldest member of BTS & the globally recognized Worldwide Handsome, Jin has been chosen as the winner. After being the MOST SEARCHED ARTIST among MALE ARTISTS at this Year's Grammy's.#TMAChoiceWinnerJin pic.twitter.com/MyEJMtIwc9 — JIN PRINT — TMA INDIVIDUAL WINNER JIN ? (@theJINPRlNT) October 8, 2022

BTS surely knows how to set examples in brotherhood and camaraderie along with their songs on self love and healing. The eldest hyung of BTS, Kim Seokjin has to enlist in the military by January 2023. The Government has said it will announce its decision soon.