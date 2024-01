Ahn Hyo Seop left everyone mesmerized by essaying the role of Kang Taemoo in the popular Korean Drama Business Proposal costarring Kim Sejeong. He later featured in a web series called A Time Called You. And he is all set to star in a multi-starrer Kdrama. But recently, Ahn Hyo Seop's name was dragged into a controversy. His alleged private chats were leaked with a woman named Han Seo Hee. The private chats claimed that Seo Hee asked Hyo Seop to spend a night with her and more.

Ahn Hyo Seop, Han Seo Hee private chats leaked?

Ahn Hyo Seop of Business Proposal fame is being discussed and has grabbed headlines for the wrong reason lately. Though it is not his fault. Talking about the alleged leaked chats, the conversation allegedly had Seo-hee asking Hyo Seop to spend a night with her. She allegedly invited him to a hotel room. She demanded to be answered right away and reportedly also threatened the South Korean actor.

Han Seo Hee reacts to the alleged private chats leaked controversy with South Korean actor Ahn Hyo Seop

And now, as per reports, Han Seo Hee has reacted to the private leaked chats and the controversy that it has courted. The controversial figure Han Seo Hee reportedly claimed that the chats were fabricated. An Allkpop report claims Seo Hee started getting a lot of follow requests, it seems. She asked everyone to stop sending her requests. Seo Hee also made her account private. She said she would make her account public soon and asked for some time to prepare.

Netizens upset with Ahn Hyo Seop being dragged into controversy

Well, for those not in the know, Han Seo Hee has a controversial past. In 2016, she was sentenced to three years in prison with an additional 4 years on probation for smoking marijuana. During her probation period, she was yet again sentenced to 1 year and six months in prison for taking Philopon, a type of drug which Google mentions is also popular as 'love of work'. She appealed to the Supreme Court which was rejected. She was sentenced to six months of prison time in 2020. After serving the same, she was released in November. This controversial past has irked netizens who want Seo Hee to leave Ahn Hyo Seop alone. They are quite upset as neither Hyo Seop nor the agency has reacted to this controversy.

Meanwhile, Hyo Seop will be seen with Lee Min-ho and Blackpink's Jisoo in an adaptation of Omniscient Reader.