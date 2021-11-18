It is heartbreak for fans of ShawMila as the cute couple Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes announced their breakup. They had been dating since Fourth of July, 2019. Camila and Shawn had been friends for years before they began dating. Their love story started after their hit song, Senorita. The couple looked very much together even at the Global Citizen Concert that was held a couple of months back. In fact, they were seen together at Halloween as well where they matched outfits. He had come for the red carpet of her Amazon Prime Movie Cinderella. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' RM's back and black look leaves ARMY swooning; Selena Gomez and Chris Evans are dating feel fans and more

They wrote on Instagram, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started out relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends." They also asked for support from their loyal fans saying, "We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward." Throughout these two years we have got some PDA moments where the couple were seen kissing at the beach in Miami. They also spent the lockdown together with Cabello's family, which Shawn Mendes described as a wonderful experience. Also Read - Cinderella Movie Review: Camila Cabello makes a confident debut in this feminist re-telling of the classic fairytale

The song Summer Of Love was inspired by the time they spent together in the lockdown. Shawn Mendes told a media outlet, Audacy Check In that the time allowed them to relax and spend quality time together. He said, "It feels good. It was like writing about the first couple of months actually in the lockdown. Camila and I were so lucky because we were able to just kind of be in a still moment, and it was the first time in the past six years that we've been just able to relax and not work at all." We are sure fans will support them and their beautiful friendship in this heart-breaking phase. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS enters Guinness World Records' Hall of Fame, Kanye West hints at cheating on Kim Kardashian and more