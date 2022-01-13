Camila Cabello gets all poetic after short reunion with ex Shawn Mendes; pens about 'rising and falling'

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes reportedly fell in love with each other during the making of their hit song Senorita. As much as fans loved their song, they loved their off-screen chemistry too. However, after dating for almost 3 years, they called it quits. Their fans were shattered when Shawn and Camila took to their social media account to reveal that they have separated as lovers. They mentioned that they will remain to be good friends however they are no more a 'couple'. Recently, rumours of them getting back made fans happy as they had a reunion in Miami. Post the reunion, Camila Cabello has been sharing picture from her vacation in United States. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' Jungkook's BIG reveal about his 7 Fates Chakho character, Kendall Jenner hits back at troll and more

Recently, she shared a pretty picture enjoying the snow. Along with it, she shared a poem too. She shared a poem by Mary Oliver about rising and falling. An excerpt from the poem reads, "All night I rose and fell, as if in water,

grappling with a luminous doom. By morning I had vanished at least a dozen times into something better."

Prior to this, Camila had shared some stunning bikini-clad pictures from her holidays.

It was in November that they announced their break up by writing, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," Shawn and Camila wrote in their statements. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."