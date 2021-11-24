Camila Cabello was seen shopping in the Melrose area of Los Angeles a week after she announced her split from beau, Shawn Mendes. The couple announced that they are not together any more on November 17. The singer-duo had been together for two years, and were one of the most loved couples in Hollywood. Camila Cabello could be seen in a red dress with black sandals. The singer's sadness was written on her face and it was a heart-breaking sight. On November 17, 2021, they put up a joint statement on social media. It read, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for one another is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward." Also Read - Trending Hollywood News today: BTS wins Artist of The Year at AMAs 2021, Nickyanka fans speculate divorce as Priyanka Chopra drops 'Jonas' surname and more

The couple had spent the whole quarantine period together. It seems Shawn Mendes really bonded with her folks. But once work resumed, things started going awry. The hectic schedules made it very tough for them. A source told People magazine, "Things are different now. It's more back to normal life. They have careers that are taking them in different directions. They went from spending every day together to now not really spending any time together." The relationship started after the song Senorita. They had known one another for ages. She also revealed that she had a crush on Shawn Mendes. The couple performed at the Global Citizen concert recently.