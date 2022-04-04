Singer Camila Cabello was recently papped when she decided to hit the beach club in Miami. She slipped into a tiny tiger-striped bikini which she bought recently. She didn't eat too heavy before going in the ocean. However, Camila has revealed that she has always felt vulnerable and unprepared every time the paparazzi click her photographs wearing a bikini in public. Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: Fans spot CONNECTION between Blackpink star Lisa Manoban and BTS; Megan Fox gets engaged and more

Posting a long note on how the culture impacts her self esteem, Camila confessed, "Every time I've gone to this beach club in Miami I get papped – somehow when I check in paps know and get me in my bikini and every time I've felt super vulnerable and unprepared. I've worn bikinis that were too small and paid no mind to how I looked, then saw pictures online and comments and been so upset."

She continued, "I reminded myself when it impacted my self esteem that I was thinking the culture's thoughts and not my own. A culture who has gotten so used to an image of what a 'healthy' woman's body looks like that is completely not real for a lot of women. Photoshop, restrictive eating, over exercising, and choosing angles that make our bodies look different than how they are in the moment and in their natural form, when we take a deep breath, when we eat a meal, when we allow waves to tussle us around."

"I held my core so tight my abs hurt and didn’t breathe and barely smiled and was so self conscious of where the paps were the whole time I couldn’t let go and relax and do what we’re meant to do when we go out into nature. I tried to pretend they weren’t there but I couldn’t and I held my breath from my sun chair in the ocean," she added and concluded her note by saying, "I ran away to the pool area where hopefully they can’t get me but they literally hide in the bushes sometimes I’m exhausted lol."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello)

Camila has been in the news ever since she broke up with her longtime boyfriend and singer Shawn Mendes. They decided to split after more than three years of dating in November 2021. They started dating in July 2019.