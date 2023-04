In a shocking piece of news Canadian actor Saint Von Colucci passed away at 22 after he developed an infection due to plastic surgery. It is being reported that he tried to get facial features similar to BTS vocalist Jimin. The actor died on Sunday in South Korea after facing complications from his recent surgery. His publicist told DailyMail.com that Colucci had moved from Canada to South Korea in 2019 to pursue a career in the K-Pop industry. Reports are claiming that Colucci spent USD 220,000 (which is close to Rs two crores) on 12 surgeries. These included a facelift, a nose job, eye lift and other procedures. Another tabloid Page Six wrote that he had to undergo surgery on Saturday to remove the jaw implants. Also Read - BTS: Jimin makes the highest debut for a Korean soloist on Hanteo charts; furious ARMYs slam platform for THIS reason

Take a look at this post of TMZ

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

He had got the jaw implants in the month of November. The doctors told him that surgery could be risky. It can cause one of the most serious complications if the infection spreads. But he apparently went ahead with the surgery. He was immediately intubated but he could not survive. His publicist Eric Blake described the incident as very tragic and unfortunate. It seems he had a square jaw and chin, which did not meet the industry standards. The actor was quite insecure about his looks. It seems he filmed for a Korean drama series which was titled as Pretty Lies. He played the role of BTS singer Jimin in the drama. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Akshay Kumar to give up Canadian citizenship, Backstreet Boys coming to India, Rani Mukerji wows in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway trailer

Saint Von Colucci was six feet tall and with blonde hair and blue eyes like many Caucasian males. His publicist said it was hard for him to find work in South Korea and he felt discriminated against. His show is set to come in October. BTS vocalist Jimin has not reacted to the same. In the past Oli London underwent 32 surgeries to look like the K-Pop star. Also Read - BTS: Park Jimin is not just an amazing dancer, singer but also a big time FLIRT and THIS video is proof [Watch]