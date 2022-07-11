Chris Evans has become synonymous with his portrayal of Steve Rogers aka the Captain America in Marvel Cinematic Universe. He puts down the shield in Avengers: Endgame passing it on the shield to Falcon, played by , who became the new Captain America in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier web series. As the fourth installment of Captain America is on the cards, many people speculated that Chris may return as the first avenger instead of Anthony Mackie. Chris has now set the record straight. Also Read - The Gray Man trends and it’s not because of Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans; Dhanush is the reason [Read Deets]

The Hollywood Reporter tweeted about Julius Onah being tapped to direct Captain America 4. In one of its tweets, the site posed a question if Evans would reprise his role as the titular superhero in the upcoming movie. "It is unclear if Chris Evans would reprise his role as the first #CaptainAmerica (though if the question of who is entitled to carry the shield continues, all bets are off)," read the tweet, which prompted a response from Chris himself. "Sam Wilson is Captain America," the 41-year-old star simply wrote.

Sam Wilson is Captain America — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 9, 2022

Chris Evans first played Steve Roger and his superhero alter ego Captain America in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger. He went on to play the role in The Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), and Avengers: Infinity War (2018).

In Avengers: Endgame, Steve Rogers passes the torch to Sam Wilson or Falcon (Mackie) as he hands over his Captain America shield to the veteran United States Air Force Pararescueman. However, Sam didn't immediately embrace his new alter ego on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, on which he starred alongside .

After much self-doubt due to him questioning how "a black man (can) represent a country that does not represent him," Sam finally takes up the shield and embraces his new alter ego in the last episode of the series.

Plot details are still unknown, but Malcolm Spellman, the creator and head writer of Winter Soldier, has been tapped to pen the script of the upcoming film with Dalan Musson, a staff writer on the show. No start date has been revealed either.

Meanwhile, Captain America 4 is set to roll the camera under the wings of director Julius Onah, who is known for his work on The Cloverfield Paradox and Luce. The movie will build on the events from the 2021 OTT series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

It's also unclear who else from Falcon and the Winter Soldier, including Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes (aka the Winter Soldier), Wyatt Russell's John Walker (aka US Agent), Emily VanCamp's Sharon Carter (aka Power Broker) or Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, would be joining Mackie in the film.