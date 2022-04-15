Cardi B and Offset were blessed with a baby boy in September last year. The couple had not shared a clear face picture of their son, and they had also not revealed their child’s name. But, finally, recently Cardi B and Offset took to Instagram to share the first photo of their 7-month-old son, and also revealed that he has been named Wave Set Cephus. Well, many fans and celebs showered love on the little munchkin and many stated that he looks like his sister Kulture. An Instagram user commented, “Omgggggg wow!! He’s gorgeous! Looks just like his sister!” Another user wrote, “Omgggggggggg kultures twinnnnnnnnn.” One more netizen wrote, “Ohhhhh my god… he is perfect!!! He look like Kulture.” Also Read - Bharti Singh resumes work after 12 days of delivering baby; netizens call her, ‘paise ki laalchi’

Offset has five kids Wave and Kulture with Cardi, and Kalea, Kody, and Jordan, with previous partners. Recently, Offset and Cardi featured on Essence magazine cover along with the five kids. While sharing the magazine's photoshoot, Cardi B said, "Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen for me and our family. I love having a huge family with all of our kids and I'm grateful that we are making our blended family work."

When Wave was born, the couple had shared a statement which read, "We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

Well, on Wave’s arrival, Offset had shared a picture and captioned it as, “Chapter 5.” He has been sharing pictures with his kids, and he also shared a picture with Wave when he took him to work along with him. He captioned that post as, “Bring ya kid to work day.”