While American rapper Cardi B is known for her antics and being bluntly candid in shows and interviews, undermining her is a big no. A bizarrely new trend has sprouted in recent concerts where the crowds are seen throwing objects at the artists. After singer Harry Styles and Canadian rapper Drake, the next target seemed to be Cardi B. But the WAP singer made sure to take matters into her own hands. During one of her most recent concerts, when a fan hurled a drink at the rapper, drenching her, guess what she did? She threw her microphone at the person.

Cardi B throws the microphone at the fan

Videos of the incident have been spreading on the internet like wildfire, with the masses stunned at Cardi B's shocking gesture. It so happened that Cardi was performing one of her most loved songs Bodak Yellow on stage when she was attacked by the sudden splash of water. Decked up in a flowy, orange, cut-out dress, when the rapper was sashaying on the stage, the fan threw water at her. Furious, Cardi was quick to spot the culprit and without a thought hurled the microphone at him, mouthing angry words at the person. Soon, the security dragged the attacker away from the crowd, amid chaos. All this while the background music continued playing.

Cardi B throws her microphone at an audience member who threw a drink at her ? pic.twitter.com/fKmFLFGzKw — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 30, 2023

Fans react

As soon as the videos surfaced on the internet, social media users were quick to react to it, with a majority of them supporting Cardi B. "Cardi B would've been the Lebron of dodgeball if she didn't pursue music," came a comment. "I don't blame her," quipped another. A third individual pointed out, "Time for entertainers to start reacting. This trend of throwing things at them is wrong." Another concerned user noted, "My only hope is that the microphone landed on the right person."

@iamcardib would've been the Lebron of dodgeball if she didn't pursue music

?pic.twitter.com/13y7WsFsNg — GeekedUp (@GeekedUpProd) July 30, 2023

I don’t blame her — tulip ? (@tulipnft) July 30, 2023

Time for entertainers to start reacting. This trend of throwing things at them is wrong — IRUNNIA (@Irunnia_) July 30, 2023

My only hope is that the microphone landed on the right person ? — Oyindamola? (@dammiedammie35) July 30, 2023

Other incidents

Last month, a bouquet of roses was tossed at Harry Styles during his performance in Cardiff, Wales. American singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha was also struck by a cellphone by one of her fans during a concert in New York City. The device, unfortunately, hit her face, resulting in a split on her eyebrow for which she required stitches, reported People.

Four days prior, even Drake fell prey to things being thrown at him. A woman identified as Veronica Correia tossed her undergarment at the God’s Plan singer.