Canadian singer Celine Dion also widely referred as Queen of Power Ballads is currently struggling with her health. The 55-year-old singer was detected with stiff person syndrome in December 2022 after which her health has deteriorated.

Celine Dion losses control of her muscle movement

Celine Dion's sister Claudette Dion recently shared a heart-breaking update about the singer. Celine who was already in lot of pain has now lost her control of muscle movement. Claudette Dion shared that what breaks her heart is that Celine has always been very careful of her health and how in spite of leading a healthy life she still got detected with the above syndrome.

She further mentioned that Celine just wants her old life back where she was healthy and happy. Claudette shares Celine is missing her stage acts badly.

Stiff person syndrome is an incurable neurological disorder that attacks muscles of one’s body which also includes including heart and the vocal cords. In December 2022, Celine who is known for her powerful technical vocals reveled that she can't perform any further shows as the neurological disorder is causing her a lot of pain.

We wish Celine Dion speedy and healthy recovery.