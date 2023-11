Cha Eun-woo and Park Gyu-young's new show A Good Day To Be A Dog is trending on social media. This is after the kissing scene clip that came out on X (formerly Twitter). The idol from Astro has driven his fan girls and Kdrama lovers crazy as he looks at the leading lady with tenderness and passion in equal measure. The show A Good Day To Be A Dog is in the fantasy rom-com genre. The show is based on the Naver webtoon. In fact, even BTS fans aka ARMY is reacting to the clip of the kiss. Fans said they did not know how they would react if they saw any Bangtan member ever doing such a scene.

Take a look at the clip of Cha Eun-woo from A Good Day To Be A Dog

Kdrama fans are surprised seeing how Cha Eun-woo has brought on the passion on the show. It seems before he kisses her he tells her that he will not bother if she turns into a dog.

EUNWOO I CAN KISS U BETTER pic.twitter.com/3g1HgaUcML — pat⁷? (@giggIeguk) November 29, 2023

YALL THEY'RE EATING EACH OTHER ?? EUNWOO CAN KISS!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/ZaNrEeOHqu — eunwoo loml (@bieunu) November 29, 2023

"eunwoo fans are so strong bc if this were.." eunwoo fan here ?? can confirm that seeing him kiss other girls had numbed me and atp i just wanna watch the show ^_^ https://t.co/aCKBeq2mj0 — xie ★ (@gyuclits) November 30, 2023

How do people think this is hot like yes eunwoo’s fine self said rent was due! but that girl ruined the whole kiss by giving Himalaya mountain. Like if she don’t want him put me in her place Thankyou! https://t.co/I6prERcyn9 — Rad?ⵣ (@hwadorer) November 30, 2023

CHA EUNWOO IS SUCH A GOOD KISSER MAN I WANT TO KISS HIM NOW — ً (ꪜ ) (@glossexual) November 30, 2023

A Good Day To Be A Dog is coming on Netflix. The actress is playing the role of a woman who is cursed to become a dog when she kisses someone. The only person who can break it is a man. But the guy she falls for is afraid of dogs. Fans of BTS also became imagining what would happen if one of their idols did the same. As we know, Cha Eun-woo of Astro and Jungkook are good friends. Both of them are 97 liners. It seems the kissing scene of My ID is Gangnam Beauty was filmed over six hours.