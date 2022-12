Popular Hollywood actress Kirstie Alley, who is best known for her role in the 1980s and 90s comedy series Cheers, passed away at 71 after her battle with cancer. Her family confirmed her death in a statement but did not specify what cancer she had, which she had recently discovered. Her close friend John Travolta and more Hollywood stars have mourned the loss of an Emmy award and a Golden Globe winner on social media. Also Read - Why did Kirstie Alley refuse Botox?

"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother," her children said in a statement, posted on Kristie's official Twitter account.

John Travolta, who shared a close relationship with Kristie and a very good friend, her costar in the 1989 Look Who's Talking, took to Instagram to pay his last respects. "Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again," he wrote alongside a photo of her.

Basic Instict star Sharon Stone commented on John's post, "She was so funny and warm."

Jamie Lee Curtis, who recently worked with Kristie on the satirical comedy horror Scream Queens, shared on Instagram, "I've just heard the sad news that Kirstie Alley has died. She was a great comic foil in @tvscreamqueens and a beautiful mama bear in her very real life. She helped me buy onesies for my family that year for Christmas. We agreed to disagree about some things but had a mutual respect and connection. Sad news."

Many well-known Hollywood celebrities took to Twitter to express their shock over Kristie's demise.

A sweet soul pass on in Kristie Alley. Sad, sad news. Prayers for all her family. — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) December 6, 2022

RIP Kirstie. I loved you so. We will meet again. — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) December 6, 2022

