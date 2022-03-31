Oscars 2022 has become immortal due to the slap incident of Will Smith and Chris Rock. The matter got mixed reactions from everyone. Many felt that Will Smith was not wrong given that his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith is battling an auto-immune condition, and Chris Rock should have taken cognizance of it. But others felt that Will Smith could have yelled, or addressed the issue on social media but not straight up smacked Chris Rock as he did. He later apologized for the same in a note on Instagram. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly aka Anu lashes out at Vanraj; fans praise her monologue in Pushpa style – view reactions

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

Chris Rock did a stand-up comedy show in Boston where he spoke of what happened to the crowd before beginning his performance. He did not lash out against Will Smith or belittle him. He said that he was still processing what happened on that day. The audience gave Rock a standing ovation. Chris Rock said, "How was your weekend? I don’t have a bunch of s**t about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I’m still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point I’ll talk about that s**t. And it will be serious and funny." Also Read - Animal: Is THIS the reason why Rashmika Mandanna chose Ranbir Kapoor's film over Thalapathy Vijay's next?

It seems a member of the audience yelled, "F**k Will Smith!" but he did not react to it. Chris Rock said he did tell some jokes and make sure they have a good time. The other hosts of Oscars 2022 Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes have addressed the matter in recent interviews and said it was "sickening" to see how Will Smith got up and slapped Chris Rock. Jim Carrey who is a good friend of Will Smith said he would have sued him for 200 million USD as it was an insult that would be remembered forever. It seems the Academy asked Will Smith to leave the function after the incident but he refused and broke the protocol. They are now planning to take action. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Ziddi Dil Maane Naa and more - 5 TV shows that are not on TRP Top 10 but deserve attention from fans