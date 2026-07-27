Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey LEAKS online? Universal Pictures vows action against piracy

The Odyssey leaked online: Christopher Nolan's epic adventure has reportedly fallen victim to piracy after a low-quality clip surfaced on X. Universal Pictures has responded, while the film continues its blockbuster run with over $600 million worldwide.

The Odyssey leaks online

The Odyssey leaks online: Piracy keeps being a major issue for filmmakers all over the globe, and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has now kinda become its latest victim. Just a week after its cinema premiere, this big, epic adventure movie was reportedly leaked online, then circulated across a bunch of social media platforms.

The Odyssey leaked online?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a low-quality pirated version of the film surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday morning. Although the clip was eventually removed, it remained online for nearly two hours and reportedly attracted close to 50,000 views before being taken down.

Universal Pictures took immediate action

Reacting to the leak, Universal Pictures confirmed that it acted immediately after becoming aware of the unauthorised upload. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio said, "We became aware of the unauthorised posting of the film and immediately initiated takedown protocols. We take copyright infringement seriously and will pursue all appropriate remedies to protect our content and intellectual property rights."

The Odyssey maintains its remarkable run

Despite the piracy setback, The Odyssey continues to enjoy a remarkable run at the global box office. The film has already crossed the $600 million mark worldwide in just its second weekend, proving that audience interest remains exceptionally strong.

About The Odyssey

Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey follows Homer's legendary Greek epic. It tracks the journey of King Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, as he tries to push back to his home, Ithaca, after the Trojan War. Along the route, he has to deal with dangerous mythic beasts, mighty gods, and a pile of tough obstacles while he attempts to reconnect with his wife Penelope, played by Anne Hathaway, and also his son Telemachus, portrayed by Tom Holland

The star cast also includes Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, John Leguizamo, Elliot Page, Mia Goth, Corey Hawkins, Jon Bernthal, Samantha Morton, Travis Scott and Benny Safdie.

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