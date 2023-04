Coachella is one of the biggest music and art festivals in the US. It is a festival where a lot of big and talented artists perform and loads of people attend to enjoy the concert and have a good time. And BTS' Jungkook was one of the many who attended the Coachella 2023 concert. The popular BTS artist was sadly not there for his solo concert but to enjoy and have a good time all by himself. However, his plan failed as BTS ARMYs, or rather, Sherlock BTS ARMYs recognized Jungkook despite changes in his appearance. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook and Justin Bieber to do a collaboration soon? ARMY gets hopeful after Bang PD shares pics and eye-catching video

Jungkook attends Coachella 2023 with a new haircut

Well, the golden maknae of BTS, Jeon Jungkook aka Jungkook really thought that he would attend the Coachella in Indio, California without being noticed by anyone. He seems to have forgotten that there are millions of ARMY around the world. And some, just like him, would be attending the Coachella festival. While Jungkook wanted to be incognito, he couldn't really be and he was instantly recognized by the ARMYs who were also enjoying the music festival just like him. And guess what, they were delighted. Jungkook was bowled over because he had taken some extra measures which he thought would help him be incognito.

Taking to his Weverse handle, Jungkook posted a picture of himself with a peace sign. He is seen wearing an all-black outfit, which is his favourite. He has cut his bangs short and revealed that he cut his hair short because he wanted to be there (at Coachella) quietly. Yet some of the ARMYs recognized him. The Run BTS singer expressed his surprise and shock at the same time in his Weverse post. Check it out below:

ARMYs share pics and videos of Jungkook at Coachella 2023

It won't be wrong to say that the BTS ARMY is everywhere. They took to Twitter and Instagram handles and shared stories of Jungkook being spotted at Coachella. A video of Jungkook posing with a little girl is also going viral online and also in Hollywood News. Check out the pictures and videos of Jungkook and ARMYs reactions below:

Jungkook's doe eyes, perfect nose, cute lips, loving smile, bread cheeks, tatts, and band not to mention his hair ? everything about him is cute ? pic.twitter.com/kRFj2nnwme — ƙꪜ??‍? ᝯ² (@Taekoomania) April 16, 2023

jungkook Coachella Attended to watch The Kid Laori. After watching it, it was seen that he left the festival.#Coachella #COACHELLA2023 #JUNGKOOKatCOACHELLA #JUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/PaY84rZs92 — Rosé (@rosektkvr) April 16, 2023

Some of the ARMYs lashed out at other ARMYs who have been sharing the images and videos of Jungkook on his private schedule. They have lashed out at shooting Jungkook's pics and videos without his permission.

Meanwhile, Jungkook has adjusted his schedule for his hyung, Jung Hoseok. BTS' J-Hope is next in line to enlist in the military. A couple of weeks ago, Hobi applied for the cancellation of his postponement of military service. And now, he will enlist in the military soon. 18th and 20th April is said to be the date. Jungkook will return to South Korea for the same.