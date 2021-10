Coldplay and BTS' hit single My Universe has been topping charts right from its first day. While the song has turned out to be a monstrous success, to celebrate the collaboration of big two bands, a Lego version has been made by a fan, which is not only garnering praises from the music lovers and ARMY but also left Coldplay mighty impressed, who tweeted, "This blows my mind" along with link. Also Read - BTS' Jin's speech about turning 30 at Permission to Dance on Stage online concert leaves ARMY worried

This blows my mind ?? PH https://t.co/g5DlUhcLxM — Coldplay (@coldplay) October 25, 2021

Dear @LEGO_Group, we urgently need this My Universe lego version in real life. I will definitely buy it as my collection ? https://t.co/L4SP1QjYoW — Mun⁷ | BABIEEE ? (@YMunchim) October 26, 2021

wow!!! My universe lego version! ? https://t.co/RrNDjenksT — ? ᴍɪɴɪ ᴍᴇ⁷ (@muiassar) October 25, 2021

While the music video directed by Dave Meyers looks like a big-sci fi venture, the Supernova7 alien band in the song has grabbed the attention of the ARMY, especially those who interacted with Bangtan Boys through holograms in the song.

Clément Boquet, who made this video, is receiving love and appreciation on social media as one user wrote, "This is a whole new level of incredible! Massive congratulations to you guys, (sic)" wrote one user. Another commented, "This is unbelievable! So cool and perfect in every detail! Wow, I'm blown away. Also, Lego is going to need to put this set on the market STAT. Guaranteed ARMYs and Coldplayers will sell it out! (sic)"