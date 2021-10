BTS members have a massive fan following. Their songs are loved by all and BTS is the only group that do not have any haters. Each and every member of the group has a separate fanbase. Today, we talk about J-Hope who has won hearts with his solo song Chicken Noodle soup. Yes, the song has featuring Becky G become one of the Top 100 Most Liked Music Videos on the video platform. Recently the music video also crossed 300 million views on YouTube becoming the first solo song video by a BTS member to cross the mark. With this, J-Hope has also become the only 3rd Korean artist to be among the Top 100 Most Liked Music Videos, previously including singer Psy’s ‘Gangnam Style’ and fellow BTS member SUGA’s alias Agust D’s ‘Daechwita’. Also Read - BTS ARMY showers support on VMIN and PRODUCER JIMIN aka Kim Taehyung and Park Jimin as rumours of their song Friends getting included in Marvel's Eternals surface – view tweets

Chicken Noodle Soup currently has over 10.5 million likes. Now, fans are celebrating this achievement of the group. They are praising J-Hope for this achievement. Take a look at the tweets: Also Read - BTS Permission To Dance On Stage Teaser: The Bangtan Boys showcase their iconic discography in a minute – watch video

