Cost of BTS' latest airport style will leave ARMY in a tizzy

Korean boy band BTS has managed to spread its wings across the globe. They have their fans in every part of the world and their music is worshipped by millions. Apart from that, BTS is also known for the fashion statements they make. Be it Jungkook, Suga or V - all the seven members of the boy band are extremely fashionable. It is pretty evident from their music videos. We see them dressed impeccably always. And recently, they showed off their fashion sense as they made their way to New York for UNGA.

At the airport, all the seven boys nailed it with their dressing sense. Most of them were dressed in Louis Vuitton ensembles given that they are the brand ambassadors of the fashion label. But well, it is the cost of their airport looks is something that has left us stumped. RM's rocked grey sweatpants and a hoodie which together costs approximately Rs 169304. He rocked it with LVxTrainer Mule. Apart from his Patek Philippe watch, everything was by LV. Band member V picked out an outfit that has not been launched as yet by the band. Jin went simple in flared denim pants and round neck t-shirt that cost him approximately Rs 180713. Jimin's turtleneck sweatshirt is also unreleased by the brand. J-Hope was all about a LV Hoodie, heart logo tee, cap and more. Know the cost of their ensembles here:

Suga and Jungkook were also all about Louis Vuitton. She slipped some of the ensembles that cost nearly a bomb. Suga's blue t-shirt only was worth Rs 100110 while Jungkook's outfit cost Rs 241442. Check it out.

Well, that's quite a money for airport looks, isn't it?