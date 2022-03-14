Critics Choice Awards 2022 took place on Sunday, 13th March, at The Century Plaza Hotel. The awards honour the best of Film and Television, and this year, many famous Hollywood celebs graced the event. In the film categories,
Will Smith, Jessica Chastain, and more celebs took home the trophy, and in Television, Succession star Kieran Culkin Jennifer Coolidge, Murray Bartlett, and others for the honour. Check out the full winners list below…
Films
Best Picture
The Power of the Dog
Best Actor
Will Smith, King Richard
Best Actress
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Best Supporting Actor
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Best Supporting Actress
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Best Young Actor/Actress
Jude Hill, Belfast
Best Acting Ensemble
Belfast
Best Director
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Best Original Screenplay
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Best Adapted Screenplay
Best Cinematography
Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog
Best Production Design
Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos, Dune
Best Editing
Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn, West Side Story
Best Costume Design
Jenny Beavan, Cruella
Best Hair and Makeup
Best Visual Effects
Dune
Best Comedy
Licorice Pizza
Best Animated Feature
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Best Foreign Language Film
Drive My Car
Best Song
No Time to Die – No Time to Die
Best Score
Hans Zimmer, Dune
TV
Best Drama Series
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Sarah Snook, Succession
Best Comedy Series
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Limited series
Best Movie made for television
Oslo
Best Actor in a Limited series or movie made for television
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Best Actress in a Limited series or movie made for television
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited series or movie made for television
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie made for Television
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Best Foreign Language Series
Best Animated Series
What If…?
Best Talk Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Best Comedy Special
Bo Burnham: Inside
