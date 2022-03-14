Critics Choice Awards 2022 took place on Sunday, 13th March, at The Century Plaza Hotel. The awards honour the best of Film and Television, and this year, many famous Hollywood celebs graced the event. In the film categories, , , and more celebs took home the trophy, and in Television, Succession star Kieran Culkin Jennifer Coolidge, Murray Bartlett, and others for the honour. Check out the full winners list below… Also Read - Oscars 2022: Being the Ricardos, The Lost Daughter, The Eyes of Tammy Faye and more Best Actress nominees you can watch now on Netflix, Hotstar and other OTT platforms

Films

Best Picture

The Power of the Dog

Best Actor

Will Smith, King Richard

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Best Supporting Actor

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Best Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Best Young Actor/Actress

Jude Hill, Belfast

Best Acting Ensemble

Belfast

Best Director

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Best Original Screenplay

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Best Adapted Screenplay

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Best Cinematography

Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog

Best Production Design

Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos, Dune

Best Editing

Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn, West Side Story

Best Costume Design

Jenny Beavan, Cruella

Best Hair and Makeup

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Best Visual Effects

Dune

Best Comedy

Licorice Pizza

Best Animated Feature

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Best Foreign Language Film

Drive My Car

Best Song

No Time to Die – No Time to Die

Best Score

Hans Zimmer, Dune

TV

Best Drama Series

Succession

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Sarah Snook, Succession

Best Comedy Series

Ted Lasso

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Limited series

Mare of Easttown

Best Movie made for television

Oslo

Best Actor in a Limited series or movie made for television

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Best Actress in a Limited series or movie made for television

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited series or movie made for television

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Best Foreign Language Series

Squid Game

Best Animated Series

What If…?

Best Talk Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Best Comedy Special

Bo Burnham: Inside