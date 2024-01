Critics Choice Awards 2024 saw Oppenheimer taking home eight wins. However, fans of Cillian Murphy are upset that he did not take home the Best Actor Award. It was won by Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers. However, some cute moments of Robert Downey Jr and Murphy from the night have gone viral on social media. He played the role of Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer and won the Best Supporting Actor award for the same. Fans feel this performance of Iron Man is one of the best in his career. The interaction between the two where they are showering air kisses on one another is getting immense love. Take a look... Also Read - SAG Awards 2024 Nominations: Barbie, Oppenheimer tie; HBO's Succession leads the pack in TV show

O desespero de todo introvertido é ter um amigo como Robert Downey Jr. ? #CriticsChoiceAwardspic.twitter.com/T3fHQAs5ns — Robert Downey Jr. BR (@RDJBrazil) January 15, 2024

Oppenheimer won the Best Film award and Christopher Nolan hailed Cillian Murphy as an incomparable actor. Fans felt he truly deserves all the Best Actor awards of 2024. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan creates history, Jawan finds a spot in Top 3 Most Searched Movies on Google along with Barbie, Oppenheimer

The bonding between the whole cast of Oppenheimer is indeed a joy to watch. Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr were also seen chanting at the awards.

Cillian Murphy looking so tired & glad that Robert Downey Jr gave him the brotherly hug. Love both of them so much?? — Glorybe (@HjSapawi) January 15, 2024

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Erik Davis, Robert Downey Jr, Susan Downey e Cillian Murphy durante a cerimônia do Critics Choice Awards hoje em Santa Monica. ❤️ #CriticsChoice pic.twitter.com/omjos85Ezi — Emily Blunt Brasil | Fã-clube (@bremilyblunt) January 15, 2024

Cillian Murphy with Robert Downey Jr at the 29th annual #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/sqnIHxhqMR — cillian murphy pics (@cilIianmurph) January 15, 2024

Cillian Murphy a hit on social media

Cillian Murphy is getting immense love on social media. Many women are finding him quite hot. The fact that he came on stage with lipstick on his nose endeared him to many women out there. He is married to Yvonne McGuinness, who is also a very artistic person.