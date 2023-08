Popular British actor Darrent Kent, best known for his role in the HBO series Game of Thrones has passed away. He was 36. The news of his death was confirmed by his talent management agency, Carey Dodd Associates.

Taking to Twitter, the agency posted a picture of Darren and wrote, “It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday. His parents and best friend by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time. RIP my friend.”

Born and raised in Essex, Darren attended Italia Conti and graduated in 2007. He landed his first major acting role in the 2008-film, Mirrors. The actor then went on to feature in the Emmy award-winning show, Game of Thrones, where he played the role of a goatherd in Slaver's Bay.

Darren also featured in several movies and TV shows including Snow White and the Huntsman (2012), Marshal’s Law(2017), Bloody Cuts (2011), The Frankenstein Chronicles (2015), Blood Drive (2017) and Birds Sorrow (2023). Most recently, he was seen as a reanimated corpse in the film Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023).

The actor also won the Best Actor award at the Van D’or Awards in 2012 for essaying the role of Danny, a boy with a rare skin condition that did not allow him to be in the sun, in 'Sunny Boy'.

He was also an award-winning writer and director, having helmed the 2021 short “You Know Me,” which earned him a January Award, according to Variety.

While the cause of Darren’s death has not been revealed yet, Kent reportedly passed away on August 11 after battling from several health issues. The actor also suffered from osteoporosis and arthritis and battled from a rare skin disease that developed during the early years of his acting career.

As soon as the news broke out, several social media users took to Twitter to mourn the actor’s demise. Writer-director Jane Gull wrote, “What a privilege it was to be your friend and to work together on so many projects over the years. Life won’t be the same without you. I will miss you so much. RIP darling Darren Kent xxxx.”

Writer Ben Trebilcook mourned the demise of Darren and wrote, “Love and thoughts to the friends and family of our talented, caring soul of a friend, Darren Kent, who sadly passed away on Friday. Darren, an Essex writer, actor and director, directed our award winning short You Know Me. A true character who was Always creating and forever upbeat and encouraging, Darren will be sorely missed.”

Darren Kent is survived by his parents.