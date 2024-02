Deadpool and Wolverine is hands down one of the most awaited movies of 2024. The trailer was dropped at the Super Bowl, which was a starry affair courtesy Taylor Swift and beau Travis Kelce. The trailer has become the most-viewed trailer of all-time within just 24 hours. As per Statista, it got a staggering 365 million views in that time frame beating the record held by Sony/Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home. Deadpool and Wolverine is directed by Shawn Levy has a star cast of Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Owen Wilson, Tom Hiddleston and others.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman a deadly combo

In the trailer, we can see Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson (Deadpool) and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. The BTS clips of the two already went viral with fans. Both of them have a huge separate fan base. Deadpool and Wolverine will release on July 26, 2024. It will be screened in various formats like IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD, and so on. The trailer reaction has proved that it will get one of the biggest openings of the year. We can see that Deadpool makes a smashing entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after he is kidnapped by the Time Variance Authority.

Super Bowl a successful affair with high TRP ratings

The Super Bowl got 123.7 million viewers, which made it the most viewed telecast in the history of the game. The game had two teams Kansas City Chiefs and Francisco 49ers. Taylor Swift was there for her beau Travis Kelce, and the two grabbed all eyeballs. Fans did not get to see Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in the trailer. There is excitement to see the introduction of Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool in the franchise.