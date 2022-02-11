Death on The Nile: Ali Fazal goofs up in front of Gal Gadot; actor reveals funny incident [Exclusive]

Death on The Nile stars , , Kenneth Branagh, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, , Dawn French, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright. The movie has hit the big screens today and it has received a mixed response from the critics, but everyone is praising Ali Fazal for his performance in the movie. BollywoodLife today interacted with Ali and spoke to him about the response he is getting for the movie, and his experience of sharing screen space with Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot. Also Read - Death on the Nile movie review: Gal Gadot, Ali Fazal, Kenneth Branagh serve a cocktail of star power and suspense

When asked about what response he is getting for his performance on social media, Ali told us, "I am loving it (response). There are so many kind people out there (laughs) who are giving me a good response. There have been interesting reactions; some have not liked the classic Agatha Christie interpretation, some have liked it. I am honestly flattered with everything that's coming our way. I never expected this kind of reaction because the reactions are coming from all over the world. The last time I saw this was maybe during Victoria & Abdul or Mirzapur."

While talking to us about his experience of working with Gal Gadot, the actor revealed a funny incident that happened on the sets. Ali revealed, "It was really nice, but woh kehte hai na main apne pair pe kulhadi maar deta hu. So, the first time when I met her I said, 'I am a big Marvel fan' and suddenly she went 'You meant DC', and I was like 'Yeah yeah, of course, Wonder Woman'. So that was my first day on the sets. But, she is really sweet, we got along very well."

“Not just her but everybody on the sets is practically a legend. For me, I was already in awe of Kenneth Branagh itself because I have followed his career since the time I know acting and know the cinema. So, yes it was nice,” he added.

Death on The Nile is Ali’s third international project. Earlier, he has featured in international movies like (cameo) and Victoria & Abdul (lead role).