Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' Kim Taehyung's REPLIES to marriage proposals for J-Hope, Miley Cyrus takes a dig at ex-BF Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's affair and more

Hollywood celebrities have their fans spread all across the globe. Fans desperately wait to know more about the stars. Among the newsmakers of today, we have celebrities like BTS members Kum Taehyung aka V and Jung Ho-seok aka J-Hope. Apart from these two, others stars who hit headlines are Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson-Miley Cyrus, , Spider-Man star Tom Holland, of and more.

BTS' Kim Taehyung's REPLIES to marriage proposals for J-Hope

On WeVerse, a fan asked Kim Taehyung aka V to tell J-Hope that she wants to marry him. V gave back a hilarious response. He stated that he will tell him and the response with take almost 2 weeks. Another fan stated that J-Hope is already married to her. Responding to the same, V said, "okay but is this an app for getting married or something."

Miley Cyrus takes a dig at Pete Davidson's relationship with Kim Kardashian

On The Tonight Show, as Miley Cyrus sang a song from her album It Should Have Been Me, she slyly took a dig at ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship. Watch the video below:

? #FallonTonight Tunes ?@MileyCyrus serenades Pete Davidson with a cover of Yvonne Fair’s “It Should Have Been Me” pic.twitter.com/Pl1Y2vhD3T — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) December 10, 2021

Kanye West sings Run Right Back To Me for Kim Kardashian

At Larry Hoover concert, Kanye West addressed 'Baby' Kim Kardashian to Run Back To Him. Fans had an emotional moment of sorts as the rapper allegedly begged his estranged wife to come back to him.

Kanye West singing about Kim Kardashian on the Alternate Runaway Outro ??? pic.twitter.com/dykSUdTqOl — STRAPPED! (@STRAPPEDEXTRAS8) December 10, 2021

Keanu Reeves' new promo of The Matrix Resurrections is out

A new promo of The Matrix Resurrections starring Keanu Reeves is out now. In the promo we see Neo meeting up with Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). Then there is an entry of Bugs who helps him understand how the new Matrix works.

Tom Holland reveals having a WhatsApp group with and

In a latest interview, Spider-Man star Tom Holland revealed that he has a WhatsApp group with stars Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield who have also essayed the superhero in the past. He mentioned that he was the one to create the group.