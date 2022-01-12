Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' Jungkook gives glimpse of boxing skills, Kanye West posts pic of GF Julia Fox and more

As the day comes to an end, we are here to list down the top Hollywood newsmakers of the day. K-pop boy band BTS' member Jungkook made it to the headlines today as he gave a glimpse of his boxing skills. 's ex-husband and famous rapper grabbed attention as he shared some unseen picture of his alleged GF Julia Fox. , , Kenneth Branagh and others made news as Death on the Nile posters got revealed. For more information on all, scroll on. Also Read - BTS’ Jungkook calls himself a 2 AM person for THIS reason – deets inside

Jungkook's boxing skills leaves ARMY surprised

A video of BTS member Jungkook made it to the internet in which we see him trying his hands at boxing. ARMY (BTS fans) is totally impressed to see Jungkook nailing it at boxing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jungkook (@abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz)

Kanye West shares pictures of Julia Fox

Kanye West and Julia Fox's rumoured relationship is making a lot of noise. Treating his fans, the rapper recently posted a few unseen pictures of Julia on his Insta stories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Photos Of Ye – Fanpage (@photosofkanye)

Death on the Nile posters leave fans impressed

Posters of Death on the Nile starring , , Kenneth Branagh and others have left fans impressed. Ali shared all of them on his Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

wants to work with

Recently, Lady Gaga called the actor the brilliant actors of all times. In an interview with PEOPLE, she was quoted saying, "I wanted to work with Jared [Leto]. I wanted to work with Adam [Driver]. I wanted to work with . I wanted to work with Salma [Hayek]." As for the future? "I have to say, one of my fellow Icon Award winners, Tom Hanks, I would love to work with Tom Hanks."