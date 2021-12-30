Trending Hollywood New Today: 'Taehyung Taugh Me To' trends on BTS' V's birthday, Nicole Kidman calls out a 'sexist' interview question and more

As the day comes to an end, it is time to take a look at the trending Hollywood news. A lot of celebrities made it to the headlines today for several reasons. The biggest event of today turned out to be K-pop band BTS' member Kim Taehyung aka V's birthday. Social media was abuzz with ARMY showering him with birthday wishes and love. Further, opened up about a sexiest interview question that she braced recently targeting her split with . called 'manipulative' as he asked him to return to Fast & Furious. For more dope, scroll on. Also Read - BTS V Birthday Special: Cute Taetae to hot Gucci Boy, Kim Taehyung's transformation over the years is unbelievable [VIEW PICS]

'TaehyungTaughMeTo' trends on Twitter on BTS' V's birthday Also Read - BTS: On Kim Taehyung's birthday, fans from Dubai, Egypt, India, Ukraine, Chile and other nations shower love on their Baby Bear — view pics

On Twitter, #TaehyungTaughMeTo trended as ARMY celebrated BTS' member V's birthday. Fans shared what they learned from the K-pop band member. Social media went abuzz celebrating the star's birthday. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' J-Hope sets thirst trap for Kim Namjoon fans, Selena Gomez's new tattoo grabs attention and more

#TaehyungTaughtMeTo not limit myself to what is, but to give myself the space to imagine what could be ?#HappyBirthdayTaehyung pic.twitter.com/Waq1BQz8Ht — 살아있다 ⁷ ??? (@SaraBangtan07) December 29, 2021

#TaehyungTaughtMeTo understand that whenever his birthday gets over, it's new year for us bangtannies — sam&max? (@teaofbangtan) December 30, 2021

Nicole Kidman calls out a 'sexist' interview question

In a recent interview Nicole Kidman spoke about how she likes that her film Being the Ricardos which speaks about a failed marriage does not have a happy ending. "This film says you can make an extraordinary relationship thrive and leave remnants of it that exist forever. Yeah, that’s really gorgeous. It’s about a creative and romantic relationship that doesn’t work out. But from it come some extraordinary things. And I love that. I love that it’s not a happy ending, read her quote as reported by The Guardian. In return, she was asked with 'exquisite care' that whether she was making a statement about her broken marriage with Tom Cruise. This she found to be sexiest as she replied to the journalist, "And I would ask not to be pigeonholed that way, either. It feels to me almost sexist, because I’m not sure anyone would say that to a man. And at some point, you go, ‘Give me my life. In its own right."

Dwayne Johnson responds to Vin Diesel's request for his return to Fast & Furious

In an interview with CNN, Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock made it clear that he will not return to Fast & Furious franchise. He even called Vin Diesel manipulative. He was quoted saying, "Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as ’s death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding."

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver divorce gets final

After almost 10 years, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are legally separated. It was in 2011 that Maria had filed for a divorce from Arnold after reportedly he confessed that he had fathered a child with a member of their household staff years earlier.

leaves fans surprised as he take snow baths

On Instagram, Chris Hemsworth shared a picture showcasing his snow baths. We can see him shirtless whilst covered with a bit of snow. He captioned it as, "Ice baths are old news. It’s all about snow baths in 2022."