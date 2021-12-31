Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' RM's dating life, Kim Kardashian's CRYPTIC post and more

It is time to take a recap of all the happenings from the world of Hollywood. Many celebrities turned out to be the newsmakers of the day. Starting with, K-pop boy band BTS' member RM hit headlines because of his dating life. It was being alleged that he is dating a wealthy non-celebrity. But soon came in the clarification. Reality TV star and entrepreneur also made it to the headlines today because of her cryptic post. and wifey Hailey Baldwin also turned out to be the newsmakers of the day. Read on to know more. Also Read - K-pop band BTS announces official merchandise designed by septet; excited ARMY says 'it will sell out in 10 secs' – read tweets

Is BTS' RM dating a wealthy non-celebrity?

Big Hit Music sent out a clarification as the rumours of BTS' leader RM dating a wealthy non-celebrity made it to the headlines. Big Hit Music has issued a clarification through Newsen, saying, "It is not true that RM is in a relationship."

Kim Kardashian makes a cryptic post

Amidst split with and love affair with Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian made a cryptic post on social media. She shared pictures with the caption, "The universe can give you every sign you need but you see what you wanna see when you're ready to see it," and left fans wondering.

Arnold Schwarzenegger donates 25 Houses to homeless veterans

As per the latest reports, Arnold Schwarzenegger donated 25 houses to homeless veterans. He is said to have paid $250,000 to purchase structures in Los Angeles as donated it to US armed forces, as reported by femalefirst.co.uk.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin want babies soon

A source told US magazine that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are all ready to have babies. A source close to the singer said, "Babies are definitely on the brain." The source added that Hailey has really calmed Justin down and that he appeared to be more than ready to have children.

Shawn Mendes is having a 'hard time'

Post the split with Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes recently accepted that he is having a hard time. He shared a video and stated that he is having a 'little bit of hard time right now with social media'. He then spoked about music.