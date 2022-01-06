Trending Hollywood News Today: Update on BTS' Seoul Concert, Britney Spears' 1st glass of wine in 13 years and more

Among the top newsmakers of today from Hollywood, we have celebrities like , and Pete Davidson, Korean boy band BTS, and many more. Britney Spears who recently won the conservatorship battle against her father made a sweet note on Instagram stating that she had her first glass of wine after almost 13 years. An update about BTS' upcoming concert which is to take place in March has left ARMY excited. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance is taking Instagram by storm. Scroll on to get all the updates. Also Read - A look into BTS leader RM's glorious home that is a perfect blend of art and modernity [VIEW PICS]

Update on BTS' Seoul Concert

Agency Big Hit Music recently updated their fans that the members of K-pop band have cancelled their tickets to the US as they won't be attending Grammy Awards, however, their concert that is set to take place in March will take place without any 'hitch'.

Grammy Awards 2022 postponed

Given the rise in Coronavirus cases across the globe, Grammy Awards 2022 have now been officially postponed. A joint statement reportedly read, "After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual Grammy Awards show."

Britney Spears' first glass of wine after 13 years

In her recent post, Britney Spears mentioned that she had her first glass of red wine after 13 years. She wrote, "I’m sure it looks weird me dancing to @madonna so much … I see it … it’s like I’m not trying as much like I’m INDULGING ….. well thats exactly what her music does to me!!! I mean I had my first glass of red wine last weekend !!! I’ve waited 13 years … that’s long enough !!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

Kim Kardashian's sexy post from Bahamas

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are in Bahamas enjoying a holiday together. As their romance reaches peak, Kim took to her Instagram account to share a sexy picture flaunting her hot bod in a brown bikini.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

Selena Gomez loves 'growing up'

In an interview with People, Selena Gomez who recently turned 30 stated that she loves growing up. She mentioned that she was scared when she was a child, but now she loves it. She said, "When I was younger, I was scared of it, and I thought by now my life would look so different. But now I'm like, 'Wow, this is not what I ever expected, and I couldn't be more thrilled.' I've stopped caring about what people have to say, and that's been wonderful."