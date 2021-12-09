Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' J-Hope's USD 100 condom shirt grabs attention, Nicki Minaj's nude photoshoot and more

It is time to take a recap of all that transpired in Hollywood today. Stars like BTS member J-Hope, Jennifer Aniston, Nicki Minaj, and many more celebrities made it to the headlines today. While BTS member J-Hope's condom shirt grabbed everyone's attention, 's nude photoshoot made fans' eyes pop. Britney Spears is now free to sign documents while Jennifer Aniston spoke about the pregnancy rumours that left her really hurt. For more dope from Hollywood, scroll on. Also Read - Katrina Kaif marries Vicky Kaushal: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shower them with blessings

BTS' J-Hope's USD 100 condom shirt grabs ARMY's attention

K-pop band BTS and its members are not just famous in the music industry but in fashion arena too. J-Hope recently wore a t-shirt with condom prints and that has grabbed everyone's attention. It is worth USD 100. Yes, you read that right.

to play grown-up sati in The Matrix Resurrections

The details of Priyanka Chopra's character in film The Matrix Resurrections are out. She will be seen as grown-up Sati and fans are tripping over it. Fans feel that it is quite a befitting role for her.

Nicki Minaj's nude photoshoot goes viral

On her birthday, Nicki Minaj treated her fans with some bold pictures. On Instagram, she shared a series of pictures in which she is completely nude. She is covering her assets with her bare hands. Take a look.

Britney Spears is a 'free independent woman'

According to Variety, Los Angeles Superior Courthouse has granted Britney Spears her rights back. Which means she can now sign the documents and even manage her finances on her own. It was in 2008 that her father Jamie Spears was appointed as the singer's conservator.

Jennifer Aniston speaks on pregnancy rumours

In an interview with THR, Jennifer Aniston spoke about the rumours that affected her a lot. She spoke about how she was judged when the rumours of her choosing career over kids hit the internet. She was quoted saying, "I used to take it all very personally—the pregnancy rumors and the whole ‘Oh, she chose career over kids' assumptio. It's like, ‘You have no clue what's going with me personally, medically, why I can't…can I have kids?' They don't know anything, and it was really hurtful and just nasty."