is currently at the Paris fashion week. She is the only Indian celebrity to represent the country there. She has been joining the likes of Ana de Armas, among other Hollywood celebrities. During her interaction at the event, Deepika bravely called out the racial stereotypes in Hollywood and how the West perceives outsiders.

In the interview, Deepika revealed that it used to upset her every time she went to the US and being at the receiving end of some of the things that have had been said and done. She also revealed the reason why she has not done more global movies after her big Hollywood debut opposite in xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

Without naming the person, Deepika recalled her interaction with a Hollywood actor. "I know this actor… I met him at this Vanity Fair party, and he said 'Hey by the way, you speak English really well.' I didn't even realise what that meant. And when I came back I said, 'What do you mean you speak English really well?' Did he have this notion that we don't speak English?'" she told Business of Fashion.

In her latest Instagram post, Deepika was quoted as saying, "There was a time when you could come [to India] and just sell whatever you wanted, and we'd buy it or believe in your ideas. But today we have an identity of our own, and we're extremely proud of all of our home-grown brands. It's not one India. It's many Indias. And as Indians, we're also extremely proud of our history, of our culture and of our heritage. The Indian consumer today cannot be taken for granted."

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in the starrer Pathaan along with her co-star . She also has Fighter with and the Nag Ashwin film Project K with Telugu star and in the pipeline.