Deepika Padukone's co-star Kris Wu from XXX: Return of Xander Cage faces life imprisonment in China over rape charges

Former K-Pop idol Kris Wu has been detained in China over rape charges. He has been detained since a few days now. This happened after a young lady from China alleged that he would rape young girls after luring them on the pretext of casting. Kris Wu who is a Canadian-Chinese rapper was formerly a part of the band, EXO. He has been held by the police since July 29, 2021. The case has been filed by the police of the Chaoyang District of the Chinese capital Beijing. It seems Kris Wu broke down when he was escorted by the police, asking his management company for help.

Now, Kris Wu acted with Deepika Padukone in the film XXX: Return Of Xander Cage. Some pictures have been shared by fans of the actress. The charges against him are rather severe. The young lady told the cops that she was called on the pretext of being cast in a music video. Later, they gave her alcohol and when she was unconscious, she was taken to a private room where the assault happened. Kris Wu's management agency and lawyers have not given any statement so far. He has denied the charges.

It seems the cops have found incriminating evidence against him. They alleged that Kris Wu's associated deleted many chats that show his conversations with under-age girls. Sexual offences are serious crimes in China and he can face life imprisonment. The girl who filed the complaint has alleged that none of them got a break in showbiz as promised by Kris Wu. It seems they were forced to date under stringent privacy laws. The whole case has infuriated the Chinese public who wants the harshest punishment for Kris Wu Yifan.