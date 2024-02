In the middle of all the marriage news coming in, there is a rumour that Slumdog Millionaire and Monkey Man star Dev Patel is also planning to get hitched soon. Dev Patel, 33 will get married to his long-time Australian girlfriend, Tilda Cobham-Hervey. A Redditor posted that he heard this news from a source who was working on the sets of a movie named Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar by Wes Anderson. Tilda Cobham-Hervey is also an actress by profession. She is from Adelaide in Australia with a background in theatre. The couple have been dating for seven long years. Also Read - Happy birthday, AR Rahman: Did you know The Mozart of Madras' Oscar-winning track, Jai Ho, was earlier composed for THIS Salman Khan movie?

Dev Patel and Tilda Cobham-Hervey love story

The two met on the sets of Hotel Mumbai, which was filmed in Australia after actress Theresa Palmer pulled out due to pregnancy. Then, they quickly became friends as she took him to visit the beautiful spots of Adelaide. Fans began noticing the sparks from 2018. The affair kind of became public after pics of them indulging in PDA in Los Angeles went viral. Then, they were together in Canada promoting their own independent projects. She also threw did a COVID-friendly birthday bash in 2020 in the lockdown. Also Read - Throwback Thursday: When birthday boy Dev Patel bagged over 10 nominations for his debut film, Slumdog Millionaire

Netizens shower love on the couple

Fans have showered love on Dev Patel. He has many fans who adore his talent, simplicity and charisma. His mother Anita is also well-respected by his fans. She works in the UK providing support to the elderly who needs extra care for their day-to-day activities. She had said that it is a very rewarding job. Dev Patel will be seen in Monkey Man, an action thriller. It will be released in the US on April 5 by Universal Pictures. Indian actors like Sobhita Dhulipala, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma and Ashwini Kalsekar are also a part of the same. In the past, he dated his Slumdog Millionaire co-star Freida Pinto.