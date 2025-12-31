Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2026: When and Where to watch BIGGEST NYE celebration? Artist Lineup, hosts and more

Dick Clark New Year's Eve: This year's performance is 1.5 hours longer and includes music from over 925 million monthly Spotify listeners and 102 billion plays over 90+ tracks. Over 29 million people watched NYRE 2025 at midnight.

New Year's Eve 2026: Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026 is back and larger than ever, with 42 celebrity performers from New York, Las Vegas, Chicago, Puerto Rico, and beyond. This year's performance is 1.5 hours longer and includes music from over 925 million monthly Spotify listeners and 102 billion plays over 90+ tracks. Over 29 million people watched NYRE 2025 at midnight.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve date and time

On Wednesday, December 31, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET (7:00 PM CT), ABC will broadcast the live performance. Broadway World has announced that it would be available for streaming on Hulu the following day.

TRENDING NOW

Dick Clark's New Year's Eve live stream

Additionally, the show will be streamed on the iHeartRadio app and broadcast live on more than 150 iHeartRadio stations, including as Z100 New York, KIIS-FM Los Angeles, KISS FM Chicago, Q102 Philly, and THE NEW MIX 102.9 Dallas.

Who are the hosts for Dick Clark's NYE?

In Times Square, Ryan Seacrest is back as the primary host. In New York, Rita Ora joins with Seacrest. Chicago-based Chance the Rapper co-hosts with Jamila Woods as a special guest. In Las Vegas, Rob Gronkowski and Julianne Hough co-host. Puerto Rico's celebration is led by Roselyn Sánchez.

Which artists to perform in Times Square?

According to the Broadway World report, Diana Ross will be the star of the 2026 Times Square concert. Ciara, LE SSERAFIM, Little Big Town, and Maren Morris are among the other performers at Times Square.

Artists to perform in West Coast

Featuring 4 Non Blondes, 50 Cent, 6lack, AJR, The All-American Rejects, BigXthaPlug, Charlie Puth, Demi Lovato, and DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic Live! Featuring Busta Rhymes, T.I., and Wyclef Jean, Goo Goo Dolls, Jess Glynne, Jessie Murph, Jordan Davis, KPop Demon Hunters, Leon Thomas, Mariah Carey, Madison Beer, New Kids on the Block, OneRepublic, Pitbull, Rick Springfield, Russell Dickerson, Tucker Wetmore, and Zara Larsson.

Daddy Yanky to perform in Puerto Rico?

Daddy Yankee to perform in Puerto Rico. Chappell Roan performs from Kansas City and Post Malone from Nashville.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more