One of the most loved Korean drama couples are Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin. The couple won million hearts with their performances in the superhit show Crash Landing On You. Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin had a dreamy wedding in 2022. The nuptials happened at a five-star venue in South Korea. One of the highlights was the floral decor of the venue. The couple got hitched in what looked like a rose garden with hundreds of flowers decorating the space. This made the couple look extra dreamy. Now, fans who saw the upcoming wedding scene of Queen Of Tears felt it was inspired by the real life wedding of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin.

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Queen Of Tears comes on Netflix

The show is about a couple who experience severe marital woes but then love suddenly starts blooming once again. The first episode came out on March 9, 2024. The show stars Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won. It seems the whole series has 16 episodes. The wedding picture has made fans talk about how it looks similar to the marriage of #BinJin couple.

Trending Now

Netizens took to Twitter to discuss the share. They said it seemed like the writers and production crew were inspired by the marriage of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin.

Aaaahhhhhhh... That was why my daughter said, Mum I have seen this wedding deco on Kdrama before.. why are they using the same prop. ??? So its not e same prop but BinJin inspired deco. #BinJin #QueenOfTears https://t.co/kyvyPFSTQQ — ?린씨 INFJ Momma ???? ?? (@ms_pinkbug) February 15, 2024

Hong Haein and Baek Hyunwoo's wedding is so binjin coded ???#QueenOfTears pic.twitter.com/Y7GxbjC4ZM — daisy han (@kdramadaisy) February 15, 2024

We can see that why people are drawing the comparisons. Hyun Bin is in talks for a new show Made In Korea. It will be set in Korea of the 1970s. The show will also star Jung Woo-sung.