BTS has never let their fans down, perpetually ensuring that they always go above and beyond the call of duty to entertain their followers and give them the best possible musical experience always be it through the band's music video or concerts. It's no wonder then that BTS has developed such a vast and loyal fan-following across the globe, known as ARMY. And now, we've stumbled upon another instance of a BTS member going out of his way and even putting his health on the line to ensure that ARMY wasn't left disappointed in the slightest.

It turns out that when BTS travelled to Chile on their 2017 The Wings Tour, Jungkook fell terribly ill during one of the concerts, so much so that he passed out soon after the show concluded. But being the thorough professional that he is, Jungkook went on, battling through illness throughout the concert, on the brink of collapsing, but somehow completing the show and not robbing the fans of their money's worth.

The revelation comes in the documentary, Burn The Stage, where Jungkook disclosed, "I didn't know I'd collapse like that. It's the first time that happened to me. I was very flustered."

"It was too hot, and he overworked himself. I think that's why it happened. It wasn't a mental problem. So I felt relieved about that. But, we had just started and I'm in charge of speaking for the group. So I was thinking, 'We just started the show. There's no replacement for Jungkook. What do I do?' Seeing myself thinking that way made me feel pathetic. Like, 'What am I doing?' He might not even be able to perform. He looked like he recovered, so I felt relieved. But since I have to speak for us, it's very hard for me when these things happen. Because I'm also a kid," added RM.

Well, kudos to Jungkook and all the members of BTS for always putting AMRY first.