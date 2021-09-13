Did you know BTS' Jungkook was so ill during a concert that he passed out after the show? – watch SHOCKING THROWBACK video

When BTS travelled to Chile on their 2017 The Wings Tour, Jungkook fell terribly ill during one of the concerts, so much so that he passed out soon after. But being the thorough professional that he is, Jungkook went on, battling through illness throughout the concert, on the brink of collapsing, but somehow completing the show and not robbing ARMY of their money's worth.