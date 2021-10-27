BTS singer V is well known for his penchant of indulging fans across the globe with several photos and videos from both his personal and professional routines on a daily basis. One such video of the V that grabbed eyeballs all over and was loved by ARMY (that's what BTS fans worldwide collectively refer to themselves as) to buts was the band member's famous Eiffel Tower video back in 2018, when, after a performance at the Paris Accor Hotel Arena in Paris, France, for two consecutive nights, the K-Pop star decided to explore the city along with his fellow BTS members. Also Read - BTS: When V aka Kim Taehyung TREATED ARMY to an after shower picture leaving them shocked and in splits

No prizes for guessing that one of the stops on BTS' nighttime rendezvous of Paris back then was, of course, the Eiffel Tower. V, being V, soon began recording a video of himself at the historical monument, which, no doubt, went viral in no time, but what V didn't expect was a guest appearance by an Indian man who ended up bombing his video. Also Read - BTS: When Suga won hearts for apologising to his ex-girlfriend through a cute love letter

Apparently, out of nowhere, said Indian man can be heard saying in the video, “Ek Ghanta hogaya (it's been an hour),” while another man chips in soon after with the words:, “Cut the phone.” The nationality of the other man can't be ascertained, but by his accent, it doesn't seem he's Indian. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: Mystery behind BTS' Jin's green bow at PTD on Stage online concert solved, Kate Hudson poses in lingerie for Breast Cancer Awareness month and more

Needless to say, the video has turned out to be a huge hit with ARMY's desi contingent. Check it out below:

Je t'aime plus qu'hier mais moins que demain. Merci?? pic.twitter.com/VyWNphpPNW — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) October 22, 2018

This isn't BTS' first tryst with an Indian person/persons. In that same year itself Desi ARMY was quick to point out that Jimin and Jungkook were standing next to an Indian elderly woman while recording a segment of their Bon Voyage series.