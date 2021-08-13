Did you know? The original lyrics of BTS and Ed Sheeran's Permission to Dance was like a marriage proposal; here's how it got changed

After 'Make It Right', BTS and collaborated for Permission To Dance, which turned out to be a global chartbuster. The song had the message of hope and positivity during the pandemic crisis of COVID-19, which garnered immense love from the fans. While the song is still dominating the charts across the globe, you would be surprise to know that the original lyrics of the song was more like a marriage proposal, which made it a love song. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor’s wifey Mira Rajput is a BTS fan and we got proof

The leader of BIG HIT MUSIC’s A&R Team, Nicole Kim discussed with BTS and Ed Sheeran about altering the song to fit the message of hope during the pandemic, which resulted in the final output. Nicole said BTS “liked the track as it was, but the original lyrics were more like a marriage proposal—more personal, like a love song.” He added, "In the process of consolidating and conveying the theme, and how other people translate it into the actual lyrics, if we use vague language, then the people hearing it have a completely different image in mind, so sometimes we offer a hypothetical storyline to be as specific as possible." Also Read - Ed Sheeran doesn’t want his daughter to be a singer – know why

I’m so so sorry about this but I just had to it matches so perfect☠️ #PermissiontoDance pic.twitter.com/bN6DR9T7Cx — bangtan soiledmypants? (@taetaelove31) August 13, 2021

Interestingly, the original song was crooned by only one singer, so they adjusted it make for the septet. Steve Mac and Ed Sheeran altered the song so that it can match the qualities of the band members. So, what are your thoughts on this interesting backstory of Permission To Dance? Tweet to us @bollywood_life. Also Read - BTS: RM aka Kim Namjoon REVEALS he is envious of Jin, shares what he will wish upon a falling star while chatting with ARMY