Die Hard star Bruce Willis quits acting after being diagnosed with aphasia – read statement

Hollywood actor Bruce Willis who has been a part of many films like Die Hard, Sin City A Dame For Kill, Hostage, Cop Out, Glass and many more has now decided to quit acting. The actor has been entertaining the masses for several years but due to his health condition, he has now managed to step away from his career. As per the latest statement released by his family, he has been diagnosed with aphasia, which affects the patients cognitive abilities. The news has been shared by his daughter Rumer Willis.

She shared a goofy picture of the actor and wrote that this is a challenging time for the family and appreciated the love and support from Bruce Willis fans. Her caption read, "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support."

Further adding, "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, "Live it up" and together we plan to do just that. , Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rumer Willis (@rumerwillis)

A lot of fans and well-wishers from the industry commented on the post and sent out love to Bruce Willis and family.