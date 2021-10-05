Do you know? BTS members don't like big hotels rooms and the reason will make ARMY so proud

In of the latest episodes of BTS we saw the members of the popular K-pop band staying in Josun Palace Hotel and and playing a game from their respective rooms. While some members were in lavish and spacious suites, others were in comparatively small rooms. When the members visited Jungkook's master suite, they were surprised to see the size of the suite since only member will be staying in it. Later, we saw many members left their respective rooms and went to co-members room so that they can spend time together and we can definitely say that these gestures of the performers would have the won the hearts of ARMY. Also Read - BTS sweeps away 5 big trophies at the Fact Music Awards 2021; ARMY floods Twitter with congratulatory tweets

Later, we also saw RM telling Jimin that he doesn't need his Junior Suite. "I don't think I need the Junior Suite. I think this room is a perfect size," said the band leader. He also went on to say, "I don't like rooms that are too big." To which Jimin replied, "Me neither." RM further said that he finds big rooms scary and Jimin agrees to him. Later, we saw V joining the duo and they played some video games as well.

Meanwhile, BTS is garnering love from ARMY for its new track My Universe, which they made along with Coldplay. ARMY showered love on the track and compared it with Marvel films. A Twitterati said, "The planet where BTS was in the MV reminded me so much of Nidavellir which is where Thor's Stormbreaker was made! so cool!!! and Coldplay's planet on the other hand reminded me of Sakaar from Thor Ragnarok!! my Marvel stan is showing omg I'm so in love with this mv." Another tweet was, "We can all agree it was a marvel mov