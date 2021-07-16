BTS: You won't believe how Jimin's famous word 'LaChiMoLaLa' was coined – find out

BTS member Jimin enjoys a crazy fanbase across the globe for his singing and dancing skills. Apart from his group songs like Butter, Dynamite, Permission To Dance, Boy With Love and others, ARMY showered their love on his solo tracks like Filter and Serendipity. Well, if you are his fan you might the know the term 'Lachimolala' which is his creation and often his fans use to describe him. Also Read - BTS: J-Hope ignores Jin's 'let's go out for a drink?' request twice and ARMY is on a memesfest

Interestingly, the definition of this word in Urban Dictionary reads, "The best word in the world from now on meaning 'chim-chim' because that HIS word and he may have meant to say carbonara but oh well… he is so cute." While another definition describes, "An attempt to repeat the word carbonara, but having said it incorrectly." This term came to live while playing Chinese Whispers as J-Hope was trying to mouth the word "carbonara" to which Jimin interpreted 'lachimolala'.

Apart from Jimin, co-member V created a phrase called, 'I Purple You' which is more than 'I Love You.' Explaining the meaning, V said, "I wish I could see you for a long time just like the meaning of purple." He added, "We will always trust you and go up the stairs with you. You don't need to help us all the time. You can hold our hands and follow us now. We'll go up really high. I'll make it nice."