Doctor Strange 2 is set to storm theatres across most countries in the world on 6th May 2022, including India. The hype for the movie has reached a crescendo, with tickets being sold by the buckets in advance. In India alone, Benedict Cumberbatch starrer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has already collected an estimated ₹20 crore nett in advanced sales as per our trade source and box office tracking, giving a clear indication of the kind of craze among the audience for the next installment in phase four of the MCU.

Now the one thing that always bums MCU fans is how spoilers manage to find their way online even before a new Marvel movie hits the big screen. And these spoilers keep multiplying after release, making it a task for those who don't get to see the movie on the first day, but are eagerly looking forward to it. So, in order to circumvent this issue, Marvel has now taken an unprecedented step in its pre-release strategy of the starrer that could go down as a historic cinematic movie to prevent spoilers, provided it works out.

So, what's this innovative move? Well, Marvel has decided to the replies and comments section on all their official social media accounts across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The red carpet world premiere of the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness occurred on Monday, 2nd May, which coincided with the special press screening for film critics, and Marvel is convinced that this move should be able to prevent spoiler from leaking out at least till the official release date. How successful it turns out to be only time will tell.