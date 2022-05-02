Doctor Strange actor is all set for his film which is slated to release on May 6, 2022. Now, in an interview with PTI, he was asked to name an actor he thought could be part of the MCU. He asked for options and PTI suggested and , both of whom have acted in Indian superhero films and Ra.One respectively. Benedict replied, “Khan is great.” Also Read - Met Gala 2022: Fans share memes and past popular looks of celebs as they wait for the mega event [View Tweets]

The actor also spoke about visiting India after taking a gap year after his school. He revealed that he had travelled to Darjeeling to teach English at a Tibetan monastery. Recalling his six-month-long stay in India, he said, "I love your country, I love your culture and cultures. It feels like I was there almost a lifetime ago, in my late teens for six months of teaching, exploring and travelling as well. I'd love to have an excuse to come back and if that's to interact with the first Indian superhero, bring it on." Also Read - Eid 2022: Here's how Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor and more Bollywood celebs will be celebrating the festival [Exclusive]

Earlier talking to PA News Agency, he spoke about the film being banned in Saudi Arabia due to LGBTQ reference. He said, “It’s difficult not to become emotional about it, to be honest. But it is, I’m afraid, an expected disappointment. We’ve come to know from those repressive regimes that their lack of tolerance is exclusionary to people who deserve to be not only included but celebrated for who they are, and made to feel a part of a society and a culture and not punished for their sexuality.” Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and 9 more Bollywood divas give you Eid and Akshaya Tritiya fashion hacks [View Pics]